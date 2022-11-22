The Premiere Playhouse Completes Reorganization, Adopts New Vision Statement

Oliver Mayes, Managing Artistic Director of The Premiere Playhouse has announced that the non-profit, community based theatre organization in residence at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater Center has completed their reorganization, revised their mission statement, and introduced a newly adopted vision statement.

New to the staff are Rachel Smith who started on September 1st and assumes the role of Development Officer, and Pierce Humke who began on August 1st and takes on the role of Stage & Technical Specialist. In her role, Smith - a graduate of the University of South Dakota who brings expertise in high stakes sales and event management - works with Mayes to raise TPP's funding, coordinates TPP's volunteer base, and manages their special events. In his role, Humke - a Sioux Falls native and graduate of South Dakota State University who brings extensive experience in technical theatre and carpentry - works in the production department as TPP's head Stage Manager and Technical Director.

TPP's Education Coordinator Alex Newcomb Weiland has been promoted to Production Specialist in addition to maintaining her role coordinating TPP's educational programming. TPP's Bookkeeper, Amber Sumner has expanded into a Finance & Office Administrator position. TPP's previously contracted Graphic Designer/Web Developer, Chris Berke has officially joined the staff as Web & Media Developer. Newcomb Weiland recently coordinated TPP's educational programs and productions of Annie Jr. in partnership with the Penguin Project as well as Mary Poppins Jr. which introduced Sioux Falls to her impressive leadership capabilities. In her new role at TPP she works in the production department as Production Manager to ensure that all technical elements of productions are achieved in a timely manner while serving as the primary communication liaison for TPP's contracted artists. Sumner has proven herself to be an asset to the organization's financial and administrative operations while Berke has led the charge in TPP achieving attractive, thoughtful branding and a user-friendly website design. Kristy Morris, a longtime dedicated employee and volunteer of the Playhouse, remains in her role as Ad Sales Associate.

As of their November board meeting, The Premiere Playhouse adopted a new mission statement that mirrors their previous mission statement but includes the addition of the word empathy - "We strive to create exceptional theatre through education, empathy, accessibility, inclusivity, and collaboration to enrich our community." In this meeting, the board of directors also implemented a new vision statement for the organization: "To help our community thrive by nurturing the artist in anyone and inspiring the arts in everyone both on and off stage."

Mayes states his excitement for the completion of the organization's staffing as well as its new mission and vision statements: "Each day we are closer to achieving our organizational goals as we clarify our nonprofit's mission, vision, and values as well as our strategic execution of these endeavors. Our current TPP staff members are highly motivated and deeply talented individuals with our organization's mission at the forefront of their minds and hearts. With the support of our passionate board, we look forward to achieving several milestones in the very near future."

In addition to The Premiere Playhouse's organizational staff members, several talented theatre artists throughout the Sioux Empire and surrounding areas are contracted to help TPP bring high quality productions to Sioux Falls. Check out these incredible artists on TPP's website here.

The Premiere Playhouse's Season 20 subscriptions are available and tickets to their upcoming annual production of A Christmas Carol at the historic Orpheum Theater are available.