The Premiere Playhouse Announces Cast Of 21st Season Opener THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Premiere Playhouse (TPP) has announced the all-star cast of their upcoming Season 21 mainstage season opener, The Little Mermaid! Tickets for the production, and all Season 21 mainstage productions, are now available by visiting www.thepremiereplayhouse.com, calling the box office at 605-367-6000, or going in person to 301 S. Main Avenue.

The cast is led by TPP mainstays Madison Gerhart as Ariel, Clinton Store as King Triton, Casey Kustak as Grimsby, Ava Breems as Flounder, and Barry Longden as Chef Louis. They are joined by Connor Klimek (last seen in TPP's Season 20 finale Grease) as Prince Eric, Jessica Johannsen as Ursula, TPP newcomer Etta McKinley as Sebastian, Mike Richards as Scuttle, newcomer Samantha Davis as Flotsam, and TPP frequent player Grace Kjelden as Jetsam. The Mersisters and Princesses are portrayed by Alex Van Voorhis (Aquata/Princess 2/Dance Captain), Kjersti Olson (Andrina/Princess 6), Elaina Henderson (Arista/Princess 5), Allegra Sekely (Atina/Princess 1; Sebastian Understudy), Anna Warntjes (Adella/Princess 3; Flotsam Understudy), and Kate Stahl (Allana/Princess 4; Ariel Understudy).

The dance ensemble (Maids/Gulls/Sea Creatures) is Shannon Dancler (Dance Captain), Tiffany Koppes (Jetsam Understudy), Abby Schwedhelm, and Ceil Stoll (Mersister/Princess Understudy). The ensemble (Sailors/Chefs/Sea Creatures + Elements) consists of Joshua Allen (Chef Louis Understudy), Jame Bowden, Ryan Harrison (Grimsby Understudy), Christian Heiberger, Hope Humphrey (Leeward/Dance Ensemble Understudy), Adrian Johnson (Pilot/King Triton Understudy), Abby Kustak (Windward), Barry Longden, Jim McLain (Prince Eric Understudy), Lyn Mock, and Torrance Serck. The youth ensemble (School of Fish) is Hanalei Barrett, Simon Cole, Beckett Kustak, Penelope Kustak, and Sophia Fette (Flounder Understudy). Audrey Simmons (TPP's Season 20 finale Grease) serves as the offstage standby for Ursula.

The production is directed by Oliver Mayes and Patrick Simonsen with music direction by Matthew Walicke and choreography by Leigh Spencer. Jill Clark returns to the TPP mainstage as Scenic Designer in addition to serving as Assistant Technical Director, Brittney Lewis returns as Costume, Hair & Make-up Designer, Alexondrea Thong Vanh returns as Charge Scenic Artist in addition to serving as Assistant Scenic Designer, Malia Lukomski returns as Sound Designer, Jake Cox returns as Properties Artisan, and Nicholas Zoia (The Premiere Premieres) returns as Lighting Designer. Magen Richeal is the Assistant Director, Tiffany Koppes is the Assistant Choreographer, Elizabeth Wintering returns as Assistant Stage Manager, and Kevin Wintering returns as Stage Manager for the production. TPP's Stage and Technical Specialist, Pierce Humke, serves as Technical Director, TPP's Production Specialist and Education Coordinator, Alex Newcomb Weiland, serves as Production Manager, and Managing Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes, serves as Casting Director and Producer. TPP's The Little Mermaid is sponsored by SDN Communications and CNA Surety.

Get your tickets to this magical production today! Purchase your tickets online at Click Here, by calling the box office at 605-367-6000, or in person at the box office (301 S. Main Avenue). Ticket prices start at $35.00 + taxes/fees; student prices ($15.00 + taxes/fees) and group rates (10% off of 10 or more) available by going in person to purchase tickets at the box office.