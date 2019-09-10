The Jaycees Feargrounds Partner With Washington Pavilion To Offer Scare School And SFX Makeup Classes

The Jaycees Feargrounds have partnered with the Washington Pavilion to share their love for Halloween and scare acting with the community. This fall, they will teach acting and makeup classes for 12 to 18-year-olds.

Scare School

Scare School will be Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion. Scare School will teach students the art of scare acting with the management team of the Jaycees Feargrounds. Learn everything from basic haunted house operations and safety to the many techniques you can use to craft the perfect scare. Put it all together in the end with interactive acting exercises that will get you ready to frighten and delight.

The Sioux Falls Jaycees offer the Scare School curriculum to the public, teaching the class on site for any high school drama program in Sioux Falls or the surrounding areas. To learn more or schedule a scare school session, schools should contact marketing@siouxfallsjaycees.org as soon as possible.

SFX Makeup 101

Sponsored by Halloween Express, this special effects makeup class will be held Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion. Students will join the makeup team from the Jaycees Feargrounds and learn how to create their own special effects makeup looks, such as cuts, burns, wounds and bruises. You'll finish off the class by turning yourself into a zombie - perfect for the Sioux Falls Zombie Walk later that day!

The Sioux Falls Jaycees encourage leadership training through community service. Their largest project and fundraiser of the year is the Jaycees Feargrounds, the annual haunted house at the W.H. Lyons Fairground. True to the Jaycees mission, this project gives volunteers hands-on experience with sales, marketing, operations, project management, staff management and more. To see how to volunteer, go to JayceesFeargrounds.com/Volunteer.

Learn more about the haunted house on Facebook or at JayceesFeargrounds.com.





