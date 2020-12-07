The Good Night Theatre Collective presents A Gift-Wrapped Cabaret. The event is available on demand December 8-31, 2020.

Everyone will need some cheesy seasonal tunes by the end of this crazy year, so The Good Night Theatre Collective is giving the people what they want this December by way of holiday tunes galore. From the classics you know and love to modern holiday hits to some tinsel-clad surprises-it's A Gift-Wrapped Cabaret!

Though the company can't safely and responsibly present our annual holiday show to you in person this year, they still are able to present one delightfully digital escape to kick off your holiday festivities! Your virtual ticket includes a streamable, on-demand recording of the performance-available starting approximately Tuesday, December 8!

You'll receive a privately emailed link, and it will remain available through the end of December-watch as often or as many times as you like, whenever you like!

Learn more and purchase a ticket at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/good-night-theatre-collective-presents-gift-wrapped-cabaret.

