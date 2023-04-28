The Gaslight Anthem Announced At The District, September 29

Rock band The Gaslight Anthem will be at The District in Sioux Falls as part of their 2023 North American Tour on Friday, September 29. Tickets start at $40.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

In 2022, The Gaslight Anthem returned to the stage for the first time in four years.

Unlike those shows (which celebrated the ten-year anniversary of their breakthrough LP The '59 Sound), last year's tour explored every corner of the band's discography in festival and headline dates around the world.

Having recorded their first album in nearly a decade and with a new single "Positive Charge" out now, these 2023 shows mark a new beginning for The Gaslight Anthem.

The Gaslight Anthem rose out of the fertile punk scene of New Brunswick, New Jersey, flaunting a unique style that melded the influence of Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Wilson Pickett, and various Motown groups with the rough, emotional grit of Hot Water Music, Against Me!, and the Clash. Since debuting in 2007, the Brian Fallon-led collective has managed to both honor and expand on the Jersey Shore sound via acclaimed albums like Sink or Swim, The '59 Sound, and American Slang, the latter of which saw the group dialing back on the punk fervor of previous outings and channeling the rootsy swagger of the Rolling Stones and Derek & the Dominos. The Gaslight Anthem went on hiatus in 2015 -Fallon embarked on a successful solo career -- but reconvened in 2018 for a string of performances to honor the 15th anniversary of 2008's career-defining The '59 Sound. They reunited full-time in 2022 and began working on their sixth album.

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 and 2022 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.

Tickets are available at Etix.com and PepperEntertainment.com. For more information about The District, visit: thedistrictsf.com.