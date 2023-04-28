Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Gaslight Anthem Announced At The District, September 29

In 2022, The Gaslight Anthem returned to the stage for the first time in four years. 

Apr. 28, 2023  

The Gaslight Anthem Announced At The District, September 29

Rock band The Gaslight Anthem will be at The District in Sioux Falls as part of their 2023 North American Tour on Friday, September 29. Tickets start at $40.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

In 2022, The Gaslight Anthem returned to the stage for the first time in four years.

Unlike those shows (which celebrated the ten-year anniversary of their breakthrough LP The '59 Sound), last year's tour explored every corner of the band's discography in festival and headline dates around the world.

Having recorded their first album in nearly a decade and with a new single "Positive Charge" out now, these 2023 shows mark a new beginning for The Gaslight Anthem.

The Gaslight Anthem rose out of the fertile punk scene of New Brunswick, New Jersey, flaunting a unique style that melded the influence of Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Wilson Pickett, and various Motown groups with the rough, emotional grit of Hot Water Music, Against Me!, and the Clash. Since debuting in 2007, the Brian Fallon-led collective has managed to both honor and expand on the Jersey Shore sound via acclaimed albums like Sink or Swim, The '59 Sound, and American Slang, the latter of which saw the group dialing back on the punk fervor of previous outings and channeling the rootsy swagger of the Rolling Stones and Derek & the Dominos. The Gaslight Anthem went on hiatus in 2015 -Fallon embarked on a successful solo career -- but reconvened in 2018 for a string of performances to honor the 15th anniversary of 2008's career-defining The '59 Sound. They reunited full-time in 2022 and began working on their sixth album.

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 and 2022 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.

Tickets are available at Etix.com and PepperEntertainment.com. For more information about The District, visit: thedistrictsf.com.




Kirby Science Discovery Center Hosts New Building Buddies Traveling Exhibit Photo
Kirby Science Discovery Center Hosts New 'Building Buddies' Traveling Exhibit
The Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion will host a new traveling exhibit called Building Buddies beginning this Friday, April 28. The exhibit will help bring fun and activity to the facility since the Room to Grow exhibit and the Wells Fargo CineDome will close for renovations beginning Monday, May 1.
Review: RODGERS & HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA at The Premiere Playhouse Photo
Review: RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at The Premiere Playhouse
What did our critic think of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at The Premiere Playhouse?
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Washington Pavilion Photo
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Washington Pavilion
What did our critic think of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Washington Pavilion? The touring production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN opened on Thursday, April 18th in the Mary Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion with the preshow sounds of social media alerts and a visual array of platforms streaming via projections on a stage with 25 foot panels that also moved throughout the show to create the scenes of this complicated, emotional story of a young man caught up in a heartbreaking lie.
FOLSOM PRISON EXPERIENCE Comes to Orpheum Theater In Sioux Falls in October Photo
FOLSOM PRISON EXPERIENCE Comes to Orpheum Theater In Sioux Falls in October
This fun semi-immersive drama delivers a high intensity recreation of one of Johnny Cash's most important days in his musical career.

More Hot Stories For You


Local Performers Can Apply Now For New LIVE & LOCAL Series At Washington PavilionLocal Performers Can Apply Now For New LIVE & LOCAL Series At Washington Pavilion
April 26, 2023

The Washington Pavilion is creating a new local performance series called Live & Local. The monthly performances will showcase a lineup of local talent, including singers, dancers, comedians, actors, musicians, artists and others, who can apply to perform now through June 5.
Kirby Science Discovery Center Hosts New 'Building Buddies' Traveling ExhibitKirby Science Discovery Center Hosts New 'Building Buddies' Traveling Exhibit
April 26, 2023

The Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion will host a new traveling exhibit called Building Buddies beginning this Friday, April 28. The exhibit will help bring fun and activity to the facility since the Room to Grow exhibit and the Wells Fargo CineDome will close for renovations beginning Monday, May 1.
FOLSOM PRISON EXPERIENCE Comes to Orpheum Theater In Sioux Falls in OctoberFOLSOM PRISON EXPERIENCE Comes to Orpheum Theater In Sioux Falls in October
April 18, 2023

This fun semi-immersive drama delivers a high intensity recreation of one of Johnny Cash's most important days in his musical career.
The Premiere Playhouse to Present THE LITTLE MERMAID, OKLAHOMA!, HAIR, and More in 21st SeasonThe Premiere Playhouse to Present THE LITTLE MERMAID, OKLAHOMA!, HAIR, and More in 21st Season
April 16, 2023

On Friday, April 14th the Managing Artistic Director of The Premiere Playhouse (TPP) in Sioux Falls, Oliver Mayes, announced the non-profit theatre organization's exciting 21st season full of theatre history landmarks.
Dakota State University and MarketBeat Partner To Reimagine The Kirby Science Discovery Center's Space & Technology FloorDakota State University and MarketBeat Partner To Reimagine The Kirby Science Discovery Center's Space & Technology Floor
April 14, 2023

The Washington Pavilion is partnering with Dakota State University and MarketBeat to renovate and reimagine what will now be known as the Space & Technology Floor of the Kirby Science Discovery Center. The partnership will fund new, modern exhibits as well as ongoing programming focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math).
share