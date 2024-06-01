Sutton Foster's Performance at Washington Pavilion Tonight Has Been Cancelled

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sutton Foster's performance scheduled for tonight, Saturday, June 1, at the Washington Pavilion has been canceled.

The venue says cancellation is "due to unforeseen circumstances." Refunds will be issued automatically from the point of purchase.

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony award winning actress and singer who was most recently seen on stage in her highly anticipated Broadway run as Marian Paroo in the acclaimed revival of “The Music Man” at The Winter Garden Theatre. Her performance earned her seventh Tony award nomination as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award. In the summer of 2021, Foster reprised one of her most notable roles as Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes” at the Barbican Theatre in London in which she earned an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Her original performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earned her a 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. On television, Sutton led the critically acclaimed Darren Star and TV Land series, “Younger” for seven seasons, making it the longest running original series in TV Land history.

