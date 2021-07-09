State Biennial Exhibit is Coming to the Visual Arts Center

Several new exhibitions are featured in the eight galleries at the Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion including the South Dakota Governor's 9th Biennial Art Exhibition.

This touring exhibition celebrates the cultural and artistic past, present and future of South Dakota. The juried collection features 66 pieces from 66 artists, selected from 289 works submitted by 102 artists. An exhibit reception, featuring artists and jurors, will take place July 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendance is free and open to the public.

"The state biennial celebrates artistic excellence and diversity from across South Dakota," said Visual Arts Center Curator Cody Henrichs. "This exhibit exposes locals and visitors alike to the range and quality of artistic practices taking shape here and now in our state. We are proud to be the second stop of the exhibit's tour and share this cultural snapshot with the Sioux Falls community."

In addition to the state biennial, which is on display now through September, visitors will find new and unique exhibits from the moment they enter the Visual Arts Center.

Rick Love's Not Sure!?, featuring emotional meditations on life and death in the form of tape murals, is currently on display in both the Entrance and Contemporary Galleries. Inside the Jerstad Gallery, the Sioux Falls Design Center facilitated Going Metro, a program to start meaningful conversations about local transportation. Then in the Shultz Gallery, Tim Ricket's The Dogs of War merges satire and the familiarity of popular kids toys into a fantastical military parody.

In addition to the exhibitions listed below, the Raven Children's Studio, located in the Visual Arts Center, offers crayon, chalk, drawing supplies and more to expose our youngest visitors to the arts.

New Exhibitions On Display Now:

South Dakota Governor's 9th Biennial Art Exhibition

Everest Gallery

Tim Rickett: The Dogs of War

Shultz Gallery

Going Metro

Jerstad Gallery

Rick Love: Not Sure!?

Entrance & Contemporary Galleries

Coming Soon:

Epiphany Knedler: Wish you were here

Bates Trimble Gallery starting July 30

For additional information on each exhibition, please visit washingtonpavilion.org/attractions/art.

The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is dedicated to building, preserving and conserving its collections for both South Dakotans and worldwide audiences. It is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.

Thanks to new exhibits and continuous updates, no two visits to the Washington Pavilion are the same. Guests can reserve museum admission online for $1 off. Paid admission includes access to the Visual Arts Center and Kirby Science Discovery Center with programing for all ages.

For more information, call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org. Admission is free to Washington Pavilion members. Daily admission rates apply for non-members.