Spotlight Theatre Company Will Perform Disney's FINDING NEMO JR. This Month

Spotlight Theatre Company will present Disney’s FINDING NEMO Jr., a thrilling musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo. The show will premiere at the Orpheum Theater Center with five performances from October 24–27.

Disney’s FINDING NEMO Jr. follows the story of Marlin, an anxious and protective clownfish who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo. When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

“Our incredibly talented youth cast and crew have brought this story to life with seamless execution. From the technical support to the outstanding performers, this production truly exudes excellence. We encourage everyone to bring the whole family and come support our young and aspiring theatre artists,” says Debbi Jones, Senior Program Specialist for Spotlight Theatre Company.

Spotlight Theatre Company provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theatre performances throughout the community. Generous support from sponsors Avera and The First National Bank in Sioux Falls has made Disney’s FINDING NEMO Jr. performances possible.

Don’t miss this “fin-tastic” underwater adventure at the Orpheum Theater Center! To purchase tickets, go to SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

