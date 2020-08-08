South Dakota Theatre Groups Suffer Financially Amidst the Health Crisis

In mid-July, over 150 South Dakota arts organizations reported a combined financial loss of more than $6.7 million.

Like many others, South Dakota's nonprofit theater industry has taken a financial hit due to the health crisis, which caused many productions and performances to be cancelled. Some theater groups may not even be able to survive, Keloland reports.

"Generally speaking, the situation is very dire," said Jim Speirs, executive director of Arts South Dakota, a non-profit arts advocacy organization. "If we don't see another round of help from the federal government ... I think we would see some pretty serious repercussions in South Dakota."

The arts council has been given $422,800 to disperse through the CARES Act, which has been used to support organizations, as well as to create Residencies for Recovery, a program that places artists in communities that need help recovering from the pandemic. Arts Midwest, a regional nonprofit, has also given around $70,000 in CARES Act funding to 10 organizations in need.

One of the theatres taking a financial hit is The Black Hills Playhouse, which cancelled its summer season. The theatre is expecting to fall $150,000 short in revenue in 2020, said Development Director Darla Drew.

The playhouse has received donations, but some community theaters have not been as fortunate.

"It's been devastating," said Aberdeen Community Theatre Group Managing Director James Walker. "I cannot tell you when we'll be on the other side of this thing and when we'll be able to actually do programming again."

The theatre expects to be able to stay afloat, but "after that, it's going to be extremely difficult," Walker said.

Read more on Keloland.

