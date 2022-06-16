South Dakota Symphony Thanks Community For Historic Season

Today the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra thanked the community for helping it achieve historic results for the 2021-22 season. In the Centennial Season - which marked 100 consecutive years of performing - the SDSO:

Â· Was featured in the New Yorker magazine as "One of the Boldest Orchestras in America."

Â· Gave the world premiere of five new works including Suite South Dakota by local composer and professor Stephen Yarbrough and An Atlas of Deep Time by Pulitzer and Grammy Award winner John Luther Adams

Â· Recorded all the music written for its groundbreaking Lakota Music Project and An Atlas of Deep Time by John Luther Adams, both for global release

Â· Generated the highest average paid attendance per concert in the organization's history

Â· Exceeded its fundraising goal with the support from over 300 donors from the community

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director Delta David Gier credited the community for the remarkable results. Said Gier, "The musicians and I are usually the recipients of applause. After this record-setting season, we owe our concert audiences, donors, and volunteers a standing ovation. Bravo, Sioux Falls!"

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chairman of the Board of Directors Scott Lawrence added, "Frequently, people tell me that the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is one of the things that makes Sioux Falls a great place to live. While I certainly appreciate hearing that, I think it's the other way around. The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is great - and has thrived for 100 years - because this community and its amazing people want the Orchestra to be great."

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a vibrant and growing community serving a 125-mile region that touches five states. Known for innovative programming, community engagement, and statewide outreach, the SDSO has a strong heritage upon which to build an even stronger future. The SDSO has been recognized as 'one of America's boldest orchestras' and has been a winner of the prestigious Bush Prize for Community Innovation.

The SDSO is the region's premiere performing arts organization with the Washington Pavilion as its home. The SDSO is led by Maestro Delta David Gier, who has guided the orchestra to new musical heights. The core of SDSO is comprised of nine full-time professional musicians that make up the Dakota String Quartet and the Dakota Wind Quintet. The SDSO recently completed its 100th consecutive season.