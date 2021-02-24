Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra To Perform Music Of Central And South America

Featuring acclaimed violin soloist Francesca Anderegg.

Feb. 24, 2021  

SDSO presents a subscription series concert featuring music of Central and South America including the immensely popular Danzon No. 2 by Mexican composer Arturo Marquez, Oblivion by Argentine "tango king" Astor Piazzolla, and the Violin Concerto of contemporary Venezuelan composer Reinaldo Moya.

SDSO Music Director Delta David Gier conducts. Francesca Anderegg, a champion of Latin American repertoire and hailed by the New York Times for her "virtuosic panache," will appear as soloist in the Violin Concerto of Reinaldo Moya.

Concert starts at 7:30pm on Saturday, February 27 with an open dress rehearsal at 1pm. WHERE: Washington Pavilion, 301 South Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota.


