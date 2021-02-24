South Dakota Symphony Orchestra To Perform Music Of Central And South America

SDSO presents a subscription series concert featuring music of Central and South America including the immensely popular Danzon No. 2 by Mexican composer Arturo Marquez, Oblivion by Argentine "tango king" Astor Piazzolla, and the Violin Concerto of contemporary Venezuelan composer Reinaldo Moya.

SDSO Music Director Delta David Gier conducts. Francesca Anderegg, a champion of Latin American repertoire and hailed by the New York Times for her "virtuosic panache," will appear as soloist in the Violin Concerto of Reinaldo Moya.

Concert starts at 7:30pm on Saturday, February 27 with an open dress rehearsal at 1pm. WHERE: Washington Pavilion, 301 South Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota.