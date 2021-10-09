South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Receives New Podium By Local Craftsman

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra kicked off its Centennial Season Oct 2nd. As a part of the launch, local dentist and craftsman Dr. Josh Brower utilized his amazing talent of woodworking by gifting the Symphony with a brand new podium in honor of Music Director Delta David Gier and their 100 year celebration.

The new podium includes intricate work of metal music notes affixed to the side of the podium, along with the back railing. Dr. Josh Brower's contribution is truly fitting for a Centennial celebration and the artistic excellence of the SDSO. When Dr. Brower isn't in the dentist office, you can find him in his woodshop, Sioux Falls Woodworking. See more of his work and what he can do for you at www.siouxfallswoodworking.com.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's centennial features great symphonies of Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi's celebration of renewal, The Four Seasons, J.S. Bach's glorious St. Matthew Passion, blockbuster scores by John Williams, and Handel's "Messiah." Don't miss Music Director Delta David Gier conducting in style, get your tickets today at www.sdysmphony.org or by calling the Washington Pavilion box office at 605-367-6000.