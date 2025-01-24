South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Performs a Winter Chamber Music Concert in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Dakota Symphony Orchestra will perform a Winter Chamber Music Concert next month. The performance is set for February 2, 2025 at 1 p.m. at Hamre Recital Hall at Augustana University.

Enjoy a Sunday serenade with the Dakota Wind Quintet and Dakota String Quartet, showcasing masterpieces of chamber music in the Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall!

The Washington Pavilion has partnered with 3eEncore.com for all of their live entertainment shows. Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change.

Comments