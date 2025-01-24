News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Performs a Winter Chamber Music Concert in February

The performance is set for February 2, 2025 at 1 p.m. at Hamre Recital Hall at Augustana University.

By: Jan. 24, 2025
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Performs a Winter Chamber Music Concert in February Image
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra will perform a  Winter Chamber Music Concert  next month. The performance is set for February 2, 2025 at 1 p.m. at Hamre Recital Hall at Augustana University.

Enjoy a Sunday serenade with the Dakota Wind Quintet and Dakota String Quartet, showcasing masterpieces of chamber music in the Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall!

The Washington Pavilion has partnered with 3eEncore.com for all of their live entertainment shows. Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change.




