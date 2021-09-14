SculptureWalk Opens 2022 Call For Art

Artist applications are now open for the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world - Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Curated by a panel of local leaders, art enthusiasts and businesses, SculptureWalk features more than 60 new sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls annually. Each spring new works are installed, on generous loan from their creators. Most sculptures are available for purchase, and each year, the city of Sioux Falls purchases the People's Choice winner, selected by visitors casting ballots throughout the year.

"Our team is reaching out to more sculptors than ever before, and we hope to showcase talent that may be new to the Sioux Falls community in addition to our veteran artists that have displayed here for many years," said curator Cody Heinrichs. "SculptureWalk is a cultural treasure, and we look forward to continuing to share the art of sculpture with our region."

Since 2003, SculptureWalk has installed 903 sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls and 1,050 total throughout the city. Of those, 213 sculptures have been sold. SculptureWalk has satellite programs at the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center campus, University of Sioux Falls, Downtown Vermillion, University of South Dakota and in Watertown.

To be considered for the SculptureWalk 2022, artists are encouraged to submit a biography, resume, photos of up to five work examples and a 500-word artist statement. The call for art closes October 1, 2021.

Applications can be emailed to info@sculpturewalksiouxfalls.com or mailed to SculptureWalk, 300 S. Phillips Ave. #L104, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.