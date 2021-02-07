Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SD Symphony Presents Valentine Romance

The event takes place on February 13, 2021  at 7:30 p.m. at Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

Feb. 7, 2021  
SD Symphony presents Valentine Romance on February 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

Bring your valentine for an evening of romantic and beautiful music that will make your heart sing! Featuring passionate music of Debussy, Beethoven and more!

Copland / Quiet City

Beethoven / Op. 132, slow movement

Debussy / Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Schoenberg / Verklärte Nacht

Thomas Fortner, conductor
Mark Nelson, trumpet
Jeffrey Paul, English horn

The plan to return to public performance has been carefully considered with your health and safety at its core. Click here to learn what policies the South Dakota Symphony has in place for you in the concert hall.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/valentine-romance.


