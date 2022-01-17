SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE is Coming to the Washington Pavilion

A pop culture phenomenon returns to the musical stage! SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE will perform all your favorite nostalgic hits at the Washington Pavilion on January 24, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Academic subjects will never seem boring again when presented through megahits like "Conjunction Junction," "Just a Bill," "Interplanet Janet" or "Three is a Magic Number." SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE explodes onto the stage with songs you loved and now are updated for a whole new generation!

"This engaging and fun show is a wonderful way for both parents and children alike to enjoy a live and educational show together," says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education. "It's also such a relevant topic for today as we all are learning anew about the history of our democracy and how our government works."

Washington Pavilion donors, subscribers and members can enjoy special pricing of just $5 a ticket. Even tickets for non-members are only $10. To purchase tickets, visit washingtonpavilion.org, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue.

Student matinees also are available at 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on January 24. Contact Group Services at 605-367-6000 to learn more about discount pricing for schools.