Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre to Present 9th Annual WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Most people traveling through Wyoming are looking for the real western deal. Visitors want to go back in time to where the west was still wild; to experience exciting history firsthand, and to be amazed in some way. William F. Cody, historical figure and showman, is iconic for bringing the Wild West to audiences all over the world when he toured his famous "Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show" in the 1870's-1900's. For the 9th consecutive summer, Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre is bringing the story of Buffalo Bill and his Wild West Show to life at the historic Cody Theatre in downtown Cody, Wyoming with their production of "Wild West Spectacular the Musical".

This original, award-winning "Best Wild West Show" is a comedic full-length, historically based musical that once again brings the excitement of the wild west to individuals from all over the world. Audiences of all ages are introduced not only to Buffalo Bill but also to other famous individuals who toured with his show such as Annie Oakley, "Wild" Bill Hickok, Frank Butler, and Jess Willard. Of course, The West wouldn't be "wild" without the colorful likes of saloon girls and sharp shooters, who all make an appearance as Buffalo Bill's dream of becoming the world's greatest showman comes to life on stage.

Wild West Spectacular the Musical is truly an attraction, housed in a historic Art Deco designed theatre right in downtown Cody offering a full night of live Americana entertainment that will have everyone laughing, hooting & hollering, tapping their toes, and singing along to well-known songs of all genres and eras. To add to the excitement, during intermission audience members can interact with the cast in character and belly up to the stage bar for a sarsaparilla.

This summer, five different meal options from Cody Theatre's Clem's Canteen & Creamery can be added to online ticket purchases making Wild West Spectacular a great option and a full package deal for large and small groups. Local Hawks Hill Wagyu gourmet hotdogs and Bubba's BBQ Chips are just some of the local items that are proudly included on the menu. Food will also be available to purchase when you arrive and can be enjoyed while watching the show.

So, if you are looking for a unique western experience this summer that everyone in your group will enjoy; make your way to Cody, Wyoming to see Wild West Spectacular the Musical. All seating is reserved. Save time and money by purchasing tickets in advance online at www.codywildwestshow.com. Tour buses and large groups are welcome. Tickets can also be purchased at Clem's Canteen & Creamery in The Cody Theatre Lobby, Cody & Powell Chamber of Commerce, or at the door if any remain.

Opening night Thursday, June 27; 7:00pm

2024 Season includes 40 shows that run on select days June 27- August 10; 7:00

*July 1-4 performances only at 2:00 pm

Doors open 30 min before performances.

Tickets are $30 adults, $15 kids 12 and under

**

About the Production: Born and raised in Cody, Wyoming; Artistic Director of Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre (a 501c-3 public charity), Elizabeth Fernandez, dreamed of producing a dancing show about the Wild West. In 2016, this dream became a reality with RMDT's first summer production of "Wild West Spectacular" and in 2018 it became a full-fledged musical including well known songs from various

Comments