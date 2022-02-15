Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes To Sioux Falls

The Washington Pavilion is thrilled to announce that Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will play in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall March 4-5, 2022.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

"This Roald Dahl classic comes to life on stage in a truly magical way. The whimsy and creativity that we all love from this story are on full display and will surely enrapture both the young and the young-at-heart," says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from HAIRSPRAY.

Tickets are going fast but still available throughout the three performances, including one matinee and two evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/charlie, visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.