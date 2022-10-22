Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington Pavilion

Sioux Falls audiences have a rare opportunity to experience the sheer magnitude of the "WOW Factor" this weekend with a touring production of THE BOOK OF MORMON at the Washington Pavilion. Every detail from a beautiful and super-efficient functioning set design, to some magical lighting designs and special effects of this production are some of the best this reviewer has seen in any Broadway touring company production.

To say that the cast of this show is youthful, is an understatement, because they are fully charged with energy and passion. Their voices and drive to entertain are powerful and charismatic. Their comedic timing is impeccable and their presentation of a satiric look at Mormon mission work is true to the style of the SOUTH PARK creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's vision of world views through the lens of a little bit of shock value . Robert Lopez, a co-creator of AVENUE Q creates a musical romp with his lively and sometimes heartfelt songs. There are moments that can make you squirm a little with uncomfortable flashbacks to Sunday school lessons (if you have that midwestern Christian background like I have) and times where the satire is so hilarious that you completely forget you were raised a polite Lutheran, and just laugh with your whole being.

The choreography is so full of life and physically electric in its' presentation by this cast, that it almost seemed as if it was having a physical effect on my own heart rate. This touring production is fairly new to the road but the cast has established a nice rhythm and pace that made the time "fly by" for the audience. It is easy to see why this show has become a global phenomenon in the theater world, winning 9 Tony Awards and resulting in tours in 13 different countries around the world.

Sam McLellan as Elder Price and Sam Nackman as Elder Cunningham are a terrific vocal and physical match for these two roles and portray their characters with a soul-deep authenticity and charm. It will be interesting to see how these two young, rising stars of comedy and stage progress through their careers. Lamont Joel Whitaker as Mafala Hatimbi, commands the stage with his charismatic and towering physical presence and powerful vocals. Berlande as Nabulungi is mesmerizing in her passion for the mission of the "Mormons" and vocally has such depth of emotion and power that adheres her character to the audience's heart. You really want to see her spared the General's edict of mutilation. Sean Casey Flanagan as Elder McKinley, portrays a delightful blend of quirky naivete and vapid philosophy and has some truly cartoon-like appearances in the show flitting through production numbers with feather boas and glitzy regalia that caught my eye in an already busy montage of hilarious musical exposition.

The entire cast of this production is completely committed to the audience and their collective delight in this production. The standing ovation is well-deserved for this talented cast. Kudos to the crew for providing the engaging visual and sound support of an evening of pure pleasure.

Sioux Falls audiences have been afforded a rare second chance to experience this production in this limited weekend engagement and tickets are still available online or by phone at 605-367-6000. Do yourself a favor, get tickets to enjoy a stellar production of THE BOOK OF MORMON.