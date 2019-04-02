RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes To The Washington Pavilion

Join RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES with the best of Abbey Road Live! on April 11, 2019 at the Washington Pavilion.

As "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press), RAIN performs the full range of The Beatles' discography live onstage, including the most complex and challenging songs that The Beatles themselves recorded in the studio, but never performed for an audience. In addition to the updated sets that include brand new LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will celebrate the anniversary of the release of Abbey Road with the best of the album on the 2019 tour.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Enjoy all of The Beatles favorites such as "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "Hard Day's Night," "Let It Be," "Come Together," "Hey Jude" and more! This tribute will take audiences back to a time when all you needed was love and a little help from your friends!

Tickets are available at the Washington Pavilion Box Office, online at washingtonpavilion.org/event/rain-tribute-beatles or by calling (605) 367-6000.

The Washington Pavilion is the region's home for the arts, entertainment and science. Located in a beautifully renovated historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, it is one of only a few facilities in the world to bring together under one roof the performing arts, visual arts and interactive science. The vast array of high quality programming and educational activities available through the Husby Performing Arts Center, Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and the Community Learning Center ensures that people of all ages and walks of life can rely upon the Washington Pavilion to inspire, educate, entertain and enrich. There is, indeed, something for everyone here. For information about our programs, please call (605) 367-7397 or, (toll free) at 1-877-Wash Pav or visit our website at www.washingtonpavilion.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories

More Hot Stories For You