Popular Artists Offer New Exhibits In Visual Arts Center

Several new exhibitions are featured in the eight galleries at the Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion. Artwork is available from local, regional and national artists including Craig Carver, Aaron Packard, Jonathan Purdy, Lindsay Twa and more in a variety of significant and varied exhibitions.

"Museums exist to transport us to another world, to challenge us, to share ideas and to invite us to explore. Our 12,000 sq. ft. Visual Arts Center is packed full of exhibitions that do just that," said Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums. "We are working with local and regional artists of exceptionally high caliber, and are thrilled to get to share them with our community."

The Bates Trimble Gallery offers a new exhibition titled On the Edge featuring artwork of three University of Sioux Falls professors, Ceca Cooper, Nick Poppens and Joe Schaeffer. The exhibit closely reveals the new realities many faced during the past year and offer a unique perspective "how the world has lived on the edge."

Well-known artist Craig Carver is featured in the moving exhibition Temporal Existence with a Disciplined Perspective. Craig Carver is considered to be one of the most successful and prolific painters from South Dakota. He has artwork in many notable collections including the New Museum in New York City. The Permanent Collection of the Visual Arts Center features several Craig Carver paintings.

Visual Arts Center Curator Cody Henrichs is excited to present the exhibition, "I think Craig's work is stunning and deserves to be seen by the public as often as possible."

In addition to the exhibitions listed below, the Raven Children's Studio, located in the Visual Arts Center, offers crayon, chalk, drawing supplies and a small performing arts stage including costumes.

For additional information on each exhibition, please visit washingtonpavilion.org/attractions/art.

The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is dedicated to building, preserving and conserving its collections for both South Dakotans and worldwide audiences. It is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.

Thanks to new exhibits and continuous updates, no two visits to the Washington Pavilion are the same. It is a great time to buy a monthly membership that start as low as $5.99 per month. Enjoy free, year-round museum access along with other amazing benefits.

The CDC encourages face masks. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. These exhibitions are spread out in the Visual Arts Center to create plenty of space for visitors to socially distance.

For more information, call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org. Admission is free to Washington Pavilion members. Daily admission rates apply for non-members.