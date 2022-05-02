Photos: CABARET Comes To The Historic Orpheum Theater

The Premiere Playhouse in Sioux Falls, South Dakota has released a series of publicity images for their upcoming production of Cabaret, performing in the historic Orpheum Theater of downtown Sioux Falls from May 12th to 22nd. By the looks of it, this is a production the Sioux Falls community will not want to miss!

In Cabaret, Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in Berlin, encounters Sally Bowles at the seedy Kit Kat Klub where she sings. When she is fired by the club's owner, also her jealous boyfriend, she moves in with Cliff and the two fall in love. As the Nazis begin taking control of the German government, the atmosphere of the Kit Kat Klub and the lives of Cliff and Sally begin to change dramatically.

The Premiere Playhouse's Season 19 closing production of Cabaret is packed with a talented cast that is led by Rachel Smith and Patrick Simonsen, both making their Orpheum stage debuts as Sally Bowles and the Emcee, respectively. Returning to the Orpheum stage are Tristan Chasing Hawk portraying American author Clifford Bradshaw with Julie Sauer as Fräulein Schneider and Casey Kustak as Herr Schultz. Josh Allen (Ernst Ludwig) and Alexondrea Thong Vanh (Fräulein Kost/Fritzie) also return to the Orpheum stage. The cast is rounded out by a versatile and diverse group of Kit Kat performers, including Ruthie Pottratz (Rosie/Dance Captain), Madison Lukomski (Lulu, u/s Sally), Magen Richeal (Frenchie), Marisa Moser (Texas, u/s Fr. Kost), Casey Schultz (Helga), Pierce Humke (Bobby, u/s Emcee), Jackson Heiberger (Victor, u/s Ernst), Joshua Sauer (Hans/Rudy, u/s Cliff), Clinton Store (Herman/Max/Fight Captain), Madison Gerhart (Voice of German Boy/Swing), and Christian Heiberger (Swing).

The production team and cast are led by Oliver Mayes (Director/Fight Director). The production team includes Alex Newcomb-Weiland (Assistant Director/Fight Director), Matthew Walicke (Music Director), Magen Richeal (Choreographer), Alicia Topolnycky (Intimacy Director), Jill Clark (Scenic Designer), Corey Shelsta (Lighting Designer), Kendra Dexter (Costume Designer), Brittney Lewis (Hair & Make-Up Designer), Malia Lukomski (Sound Designer), Luke Salerno (Stage Manager/Props Artisan) and Sadie Mickelson (Assistant Stage Manager). Cabaret serves as Robin Byrne's final production as the Executive and Artistic Director of The Premiere Playhouse.

Performances are at 7:00p.m. on May 12-14 and 19-21 as well as 2:00p.m. on May 14-15 and 21-22. The show will take place in the Orpheum Theater Center at 315 N. Phillips Avenue.

This production contains mature themes. The Premiere Playhouse considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Tickets for Cabaret are available at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/cabaret. Purchase your tickets while they last!