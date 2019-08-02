Penumbra Art Exhibition Opens At The Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion announces Penumbra, a solo exhibition of recent work by Jana Anderson, is now open in the Visual Arts Center Contemporary Gallery through December 8, 2019.

Anderson is returning to Sioux Falls for the opening reception, artist talk and a workshop - all held at the Visual Arts Center on Friday, August 2 starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Washington Pavilion museums - the Visual Arts Center and Kirby Science Discovery Center - will both be open at no charge for its monthly Free First Friday from 5-8 p.m.

The exhibition takes its title from the astronomy term, penumbra, meaning the shadow cast by the earth or moon over an area experiencing a partial eclipse. Anderson's abstracted collages take on this idea of partial obscurity and cast shadows through the combination of imagery involving the internal body and the external universe. The abstractions presented are central compositions that utilize layering of materials and haptic surface quality.

Anderson uses these formal themes to take on conceptual interests in complex human experiences surrounding connection, communication, and repair. Her paintings at times feel like looking through the lens of a microscope, and at other times looking through a telescope. Anderson finds the separation between these two experiences of micro and macro to be collapsing ever closer.

Jana Anderson (b. 1989, Los Angeles, CA) grew up in Sioux Falls, SD. She currently lives and works in Philadelphia, PA. She received her MFA from Indiana University's Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture, and Design in 2019, and her BA from Hamline University, St. Paul, MN in 2011. She has exhibited work at the Grunwald Gallery of Art (Bloomington, IN), Blueline Gallery at Untitled Light (Bloomington, IN),The Painting Center (New York, NY), Groveland Gallery (Minneapolis, MN), Exposure Gallery (Sioux Falls, SD), and Cliffhanger's Gallery (Sioux Falls, SD).

For more information visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call the Box Office at (605) 367-6000 or go online at washingtonpavilion.org.





