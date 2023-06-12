Oklahoma! comes to Prairie Repertory Theatre in July. Performances run July 5-7, 2023 at 7:30pm and July 8, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Oscar Larson Theatre.

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein

Based on the play “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs

Original Dances by Agnes De Mille





In the American Southwest, just after the turn of the 20th century, Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, play out their love story. Their romantic journey, as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road, contrasts with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie and hapless Will Parker in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land. Winner of the 1944 Pulitzer Prize, 3 Tony awards, and 4 Oliver awards.