New Exhibit JASON CHIN: YOUR PLACE IN THE UNIVERSE to Open at Washington Pavilion

Spark your child’s imagination and curiosity with the Visual Arts Center’s latest family-focused exhibition: “Jason Chin: Your Place in the Universe.” This vibrant traveling exhibit, now open in the University and Shultz Galleries, is designed with kids in mind. Featuring breathtaking artwork displayed at children’s eye level and inviting reading nooks scattered throughout, the space offers a fun and welcoming environment for young art enthusiasts and their families.



“Jason Chin’s ability to blend art and science makes learning exciting and accessible for kids of all ages,” says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator. “This exhibit invites children to not only marvel at the beauty of the natural world but also dive into its mysteries — one story and illustration at a time.”



Jason Chin, an award-winning children’s author and illustrator, is celebrated for his engaging and scientifically rich works that explore everything from coral reefs to the cosmos. “Your Place in the Universe” invites young minds to journey alongside Chin’s art, from the towering redwoods to the furthest reaches of the galaxy. Through his detailed illustrations and captivating storytelling, Chin makes complex topics approachable and inspires a lifelong love for discovery.



This hands-on, traveling exhibition is here for a limited time and was organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, Abilene, Texas. It’s perfect for families, school groups and aspiring young artists.



Don’t miss this opportunity to nurture your child’s creativity and curiosity while exploring the wonders of the world through Jason Chin’s eyes now through February 21, 2025. Christmas break is a great time to check out the Visual Arts Center! For more information about the exhibition and our holiday hours, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.



About the Artist

Jason Chin is a celebrated author and illustrator of children’s books. He received the Caldecott Medal for his illustrations in Andrea Wang’s “Watercress,” also a Newbery Honor book and an APALA Award Winner. His book “Grand Canyon” was awarded a Caldecott Honor, a Sibert Honor, and the NCTE Orbis Pictus Award. He is also the author and illustrator of “Your Place in the Universe” and the illustrator of “Nine Months: Before a Baby is Born” by Miranda Paul. Jason lives in Vermont with his wife and children.

