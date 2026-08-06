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MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! Will Come to the Washington Pavilion in 2027

The performance will take place March 20, 2027.

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MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! Will Come to the Washington Pavilion in 2027

Mark Twain Tonight! will come to the Washington Pavilion next year. The performance will take place March 20, 2027.

Emmy-Award winning Actor and 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee Richard Thomas will bring to life Mark Twain Tonight!, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook. Join the millions who have cheered for the legendary one-man show, bursting with Twain’s humor.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town, on tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, and on Netflix’s Ozark, Richard Thomas will return to Broadway in Spring 2026 in David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters, directed by Kenny Leon. Beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton, Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform Mark Twain Tonight! since the original.

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