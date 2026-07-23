THE 301 to Launch as New Event Partnership at Washington Pavilion

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Most people know the Washington Pavilion for Broadway performances, concerts and museums. Fewer realize it's also one of downtown Sioux Falls' premier destinations for events. With the launch of The 301 by The Event Company, the Washington Pavilion is building on that legacy through a new partnership with award-winning event planning and production firm The Event Company, enhancing the planning experience for events hosted at the Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center.

Named after the Washington Pavilion's address at 301 S. Main Ave., The 301 brings together the Pavilion's distinctive venues with The Event Company's expertise in designing and producing unforgettable events. Together, the partnership offers clients a personalized planning experience backed by creativity, hospitality and a shared commitment to creating meaningful experiences.

Founded in Sioux Falls, The Event Company has earned a national reputation for producing exceptional events through thoughtful planning, creative design and seamless execution. Since its founding, the company has planned more than 450 events across 24 states, helped organizations raise more than $12 million and donated more than $1.2 million in event services to support nonprofits and community initiatives.

'The launch of The 301 by The Event Company represents an exciting opportunity to bring together two organizations that share a passion for creating meaningful experiences,' says Addie Graham-Kramer, Founder and CEO of The Event Company. 'We believe every event has a story, and this partnership allows us to help clients tell those stories in some of the most beautiful and unique spaces in our community.'

'As Sioux Falls continues to grow, we're seeing more people and organizations looking for unique places to gather,' says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. 'The Washington Pavilion has been part of those moments for years, welcoming everything from weddings and galas to meetings, conferences and community celebrations. The 301 builds on that tradition by pairing our incredible venues with The Event Company's expertise, creating an even stronger experience for every client who walks through our doors.'

From intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations, the Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center offer a variety of spaces that reflect the character and energy of downtown Sioux Falls. Through The 301, clients can host events in inspiring venues while working alongside experienced professionals dedicated to bringing every detail to life.

To learn more about The 301 by The Event Company or explore available event spaces, visit www.TheEventCompanySD.com/The-301.

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