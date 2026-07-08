Gary Allan to Perform Live at Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls

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Country music favorite Gary Allan will perform live at the Washington Pavilion on Thursday, August 27, at 7:00 p.m. Fans can sing along to chart-topping hits like “Watching Airplanes” and “Nothing On but the Radio.” Tickets will be available to the public beginning Friday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m.

About Gary Allan

With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way. The California native has released nine studio albums selling over 8 million albums, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and had been certified gold five times. Allan has five #1 hits on country radio and fourteen Top 10 hits to his credit.

He has amassed over 2.8 billion total streams and has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Album chart four times, along with his Set You Free album debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart). He sells out venues as a headliner from NY to LA and has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He has also landed on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar and People Magazine.

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