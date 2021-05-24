Luke Combs Will Perform a Concert at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in September

Luke Combs will perform a concert at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this September. The date originally scheduled on October 3, 2020 has been updated to September 18, 2021.

Luke Combs is an American country music singer and songwriter. Born and raised in North Carolina, Combs began performing as a child, most notably performing at Carnegie Hall. After dropping out of college to pursue a career in music, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he released his debut extended play, The Way She Rides, in 2014.

In 2017, Combs released his debut album, This One's for You, which reached number four on the Billboard 200. Combs released his second album, What You See Is What You Get, on November 8, 2019. The album topped the charts in multiple territories, becoming his first to do so. A deluxe version of the album was released on October 23, 2020. The deluxe version of the album includes the song "Forever After All".

Combs' music has earned him two Grammy Award nominations, five CMA awards, and two iHeart Radio music awards, among other awards and nominations.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com/events/2021/luke-combs.