Little Big Town Will Perform a Concert at Denny Sanford Premier Center in June

Little Big Town will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on June 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM.

The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation presents Little Big Town, a concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota.

This is a rescheduled concert. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be honored and valid for the new date.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com/events/2021/little-big-town.

Little Big Town is an American country music group. Founded in 1998, the group has comprised the same four members since its founding: Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman (formerly Roads), Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook. Their musical style relies heavily on four-part vocal harmonies, with all four members alternating as lead vocalists.