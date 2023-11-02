'Linger' By Sioux Falls Artist Cameron Stalheim Wins SculptureWalk's 2023 People's Choice Award

SculptureWalk's 2023 People's Choice Award goes to Sioux Falls artist Cameron Stalheim for his beautiful bronze sculpture “Linger.” Nearly 1,500 votes were cast in this year's competition.

“We are so grateful for the abundance of artists, visitors and voters each year. It's thanks to their participation and support that we are able to fulfill our mission of bringing art to the people. We can't wait to see Cameron's piece on permanent display in our community,” says Jim Mathis, SculptureWalk Board Member.

“The city of Sioux Falls is incredibly lucky to have SculptureWalk bringing art out of the gallery and into the streets. I am honored to have my piece, ‘Linger,' selected for People's Choice,” says Sculptor Cameron Stalheim. “This is a great motivator for me to pursue my passion and give back to the community. I look forward to continuing my participation with SculptureWalk and making Sioux Falls the city of sculpture.”

People's Choice voting was open to the public through September 30. Our digital voting feature makes voting easy. Of this year's 1,484 total votes, 1,113 were submitted digitally. The winning sculpture will be purchased by the City of Sioux Falls and added to the community's collection of public art.

“The City of Sioux Falls and the Visual Arts Commission would like to recognize and congratulate Stalheim for his outstanding work and artistic dedication. His work continues to inspire, and ‘Linger' will make an outstanding addition to the City of Sioux Falls collection,” says Joe Schaeffer, Visual Arts Commission Chair.

The winning sculpture will remain on its pedestal in front of The Hello Hi in downtown Sioux Falls (221 S. Phillips Ave.) into the spring. The sculpture then will be moved to a pedestal in front of City Center for a year as the Visual Arts Commission in coordination with the City of Sioux Falls work to place the sculpture in a more permanent location for all to enjoy into the future.

To continue supporting public art, please consider making a donation to SculptureWalk at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Donate.

About SculptureWalk Sioux Falls and the Arc of Dreams

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that organizes an annual exhibit of outdoor sculptures throughout downtown Sioux Falls. The current exhibit includes more than 60 original pieces of art. SculptureWalk owns and maintains the Arc of Dreams, a monumental stainless-steel sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River. SculptureWalk's mission is to bring art to the people, and its guiding principle is to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States. More than 300,000 visitors enjoy viewing its artworks each year. SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com