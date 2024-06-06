Last Days To See National Geographic's WOMEN: A CENTURY OF CHANGE at Washington Pavilion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Witness over 100 National Geographic images before they're gone! Come again or for the first time to experience “WOMEN: A Century of Change” at the Washington Pavilion's Visual Arts Center before the exhibit closes on June 30.

The “WOMEN: A Century of Change” exhibition was created to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote, and celebrates the trailblazing women who have redefined womanhood. The more than 100 images depict the lives of women from more than 30 countries and are divided into six themes: joy, beauty, love, wisdom, strength and hope. The exhibition also includes portraits of women of power and impact.

“It has been truly incredible to see how this exhibition has ignited inspiration and sparked conversation within our community,” says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator at the Visual Arts Center. “If you haven't had the chance to experience these powerful and influential works, be sure to visit soon!”

The exhibit is free for members and included with museums admission. The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon – 5 p.m. For additional information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/NatGeo.

