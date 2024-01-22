Kameron Marlowe Brings His Strangers Tour To The District On April 27

Kameron Marlowe is coming to The District on Saturday, April 27, 2024! Tickets start at $27.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m.

It's country music's famous, straight-to-the-bone foundation, and the core of countess iconic hits. But as a new generation of artists emerge, it can sometimes feel like a relic. … Then there's Columbia Nashville's Kameron Marlowe.

With a self-made background, Marlowe grew up singing and started a high-school band, inspired by everything from ‘70s and ‘80s country to Stevie Ray Vaughn, Ray Charles and Kings of Leon. A family-first kind of guy with a strong connection to his grandparents, the youngster grew to appreciate things that last, and by soaking up the music of his elders along with current hits, created a unique vocal mix that evident early on: Classic sincerity and modern swagger.

Tickets are available at etix.com or Click Here.