Individual Concert Tickets for South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's Centennial Season on Sale August 20

Today the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced that individual tickets to its 2021-22 season concerts will go on sale Friday, August 20th.

The SDSO's "Centennial Season" - which marks 100 years of performances - features local artists and sounds including a solo performance by South Dakota violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan, a world premiere from South Dakota composer Stephen Yarbrough, and a new work inspired by South Dakota from Pulitzer and Grammy Award winner John Luther Adams.

Music composed for The Lakota Music Project - the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's flagship engagement program, designed to address a history of racial tension, build bridges between non-Native and Native Americans, and create an environment of openness through the sharing of music - will be heard as part of an SDSO concert season in the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls for the first time.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's Centennial Season will also feature great symphonies of Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky; Vivaldi's celebration of renewal, the Four Seasons; J.S. Bach's glorious St. Matthew Passion; blockbuster scores by John Williams, and Handel's "Messiah."

Tickets for most performances start at $13, and are available online at sdsymphony.org, or by calling the Washington Pavilion Box Office at (605) 367-6000 open 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday and 11:30am - 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday.