Individual Concert Tickets For South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's 2023-24 Season On Sale Friday, August 25

Today the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced that individual concert tickets to the 2023-24 season, its 102nd and 20th under the artistic leadership of Delta David Gier, will go on sale Friday, August 25.  Tickets for most performances start at $20, and are available online at sdsymphony.org, or by calling 3e Encore Guest Services at (605) 367-6000 open 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and 11:30am – 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday. 

 

The new season will feature masterful symphonies of Beethoven (Symphony No. 5/Oct. 7, 2023), Mozart (Symphony No. 29/Jan. 20, 2024), and Schubert (Symphony No. 9/Feb. 24, 2024), as well as Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade (Oct. 28, 2023), and Copland's Appalachian Spring Suite (Apr. 13, 2024).  The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus will be featured in Handel's “Messiah” (December 1 & 2, 2023), Brahm's “A German Requiem” (Mar. 23, 2024), and Mahler's Third Symphony (April 27, 2024).  Symphony pops concerts include Celebrate America!, an evening of patriotic favorites, Revolution: The Music of the Beatles, a symphonic tribute to the Beatles for the 60th anniversary of the band's arrival in the U.S., and the annual celebration of Christmas – 'Tis the Season.

 

“We are delighted to celebrate music director Delta David Gier's profound impact on the artistic growth and community engagement of this orchestra in his two decades with the SDSO,” said South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger.  “The 2023-24 season is in honor of Maestro Gier's profound artistry, and we cannot wait to get started.”

 

 

2023-2024 Season

 

BEETHOVEN'S 5TH

 

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Delta David Gier, conductor

 

MONTGOMERY                 Banner

HAILSTORK                         Symphony No. 3

BEETHOVEN                       Symphony No. 5

 

 

SCHEHERAZADE

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Delta David Gier, conductor

Emanuele Arciuli, piano

 

RAVEL                                   “Laideronnette”, Empress of the Pagodas from Mother Goose Suite

HARRISON                          Piano Concerto

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV        Scheherazade

 

 

CELEBRATE AMERICA!

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Delta David Gier, conductor
Thomas Fortner, conductor
Andrea Ross, soprano
Darrel Fickbohm, narrator
South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra

 

Join the SDSO for a star-spangled salute, featuring music of John Williams, Aaron Copland, and a commemoration of South Dakota's military men and women including songs from the branches of the Armed Forces, honoring those in service.  Matched with the vocal power of soprano Andrea Ross, non-stop chills await.  The South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra will also join their professional counterparts for a special side-by-side performance.

 

HANDEL'S “MESSIAH”

Friday, December 1, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Delta David Gier, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus

 

The greatest story ever told.  The most majestic music ever composed.  Experience Handel's “Messiah” – featuring the inspiring Hallelujah Chorus – in the glory of First Lutheran Church.

 

 

CHRISTMAS WITH THE SYMPHONY: 'TIS THE SEASON

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Thomas Fortner, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus
Alfreda Burke, soprano
Rodrick Dixon, tenor

 

A holiday tradition for your family and friends with heartwarming and jovial timeless classics plus a sing-along! This concert also features SDSO Young Musician Concerto Competition winner, oboist Jacob Pagone.

 

 

MOZART AND MORE

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Delta David Gier, conductor

Jeffrey Paul, oboe

 

MOZART              Symphony No. 29

VIVALDI                 Oboe Concerto

SHAW                   Entr'acte

PARENTE             Hijinx for Strings (World Premiere)

HAYDN                 Symphony No. 59 (“Fire Symphony”)

 

 

REVOLUTION:  MUSIC OF THE BEATLES – A SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE

Saturday, February 10, 2024
Thomas Fortner, conductor

 

SDSO joins forces with Rock n' Roll musicians to celebrate the Beatles coming to America 60 years ago with their debut on the Ed Sullivan Show.  25 of the Beatles' greatest hits including “Ticket to Ride,” “Penny Lane,” “Get Back,” and “Hey Jude” as you've never experienced them before! Featuring stunning visuals from the Beatles' official fan magazine.

 

 

JOYCE YANG PLAYS RACHMANINOFF

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Delta David Gier, conductor

Joyce Yang, piano

 

SCHUBERT                           Symphony No. 9 “The Great C Major”
RACHMANINOFF              Piano Concerto No. 2

 

 

BRAHMS A GERMAN REQUIEM

Saturday, March 23, 2024

John Nelson, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Laura Wilde, soprano

Daniel Okulitch, baritone

 

BRAHMS              Variations on a Theme by Joseph Haydn

BRAHMS              A German Requiem

 

 

AMERICAN MASTERS

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Delta David Gier, conductor

Chris Hill, clarinet

 

YARBROUGH      Honore et laude (World Premiere)

DORFF                  Concerto No. 2 for B-flat Clarinet and Orchestra (World Premiere)

COPLAND            Appalachian Spring Suite

BERNSTEIN         Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

 

 

DELETA DAVID GIER CONDUCTS MAHLER 3

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Delta David Gier, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus

 

MAHLER               Symphony No. 3

 

Music Director Delta David Gier celebrates his 20th anniversary with this performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 3 for the season finale.  Join us for a post-concert party commemorating the Maestro's 20 years!

 

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) is based in the vibrant and growing city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The SDSO is the state's premier performing arts organization with the Washington Pavilion as its home. Led by Maestro Delta David Gier, the SDSO has garnered a national reputation for innovative programming and statewide outreach. The core of SDSO is comprised of nine full-time professional musicians who comprise the Dakota String Quartet and the Dakota Wind Quintet.

 

Brandy HartmanMarketing ManagerSouth Dakota Symphony Orchestra301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls SD, 57104O: 605-335-7933 ext. 5brandy.hartman@sdsymphony.org



