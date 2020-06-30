Good Night Theatre Collective Presents CHRISTMAS IN JULY: A VIRTUAL VARIETY SHOW

Jun. 30, 2020  
Kind of wish you could capture the sheer joy of Christmastime, bottle it and guzzle it mercilessly right about now? We can relate- that's why we're giving your quarantine a little pick-me-up in the form of a hilarious cavalcade of original sketch comedy and music doused in holiday trappings. Christmas in July: A Virtual Variety Show assembles more than a dozen of your favorite Good Night performers engaging in some holiday hijinks, streaming right to your living room.

This on-demand event will be available starting July 1 and will include remotely filmed Christmas comedy in the vein of your favorite late-night sketch shows, as well as classic and original holiday tunes sung by our delightfully talented guest artists. Purchasing a ticket to this virtual event will grant you access to the show starting that Wednesday via a privately emailed link, and it will remain available through the end of the month-watch as often or as many times as you like, whenever you like!

Get 50% off your ticket by emailing Info@goodnighttheatre.com

Click HERE for more info and tickets


