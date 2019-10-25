George Orwell's 1984 Brought To Stage At The Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion presents Aquila Theatre's 1984 on Wednesday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

As our modern world grapples with the threats and benefits of technological integration, Aquila Theatre's production of 1984 provides a space to appreciate the value of individual thought - a timely narrative of personal freedom against political repression. Today, George Orwell's relevant story resonates around the globe as individuals, systems and governments clash.

Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events at the Washington Pavilion, added, "We can enjoy world-class dramatic theatre with Aquila Theatre's production of George Orwell's classic novel, '1984' brought to life on our stage."

Written in 1944 near the end of World War II, "1984" depicts a society controlled by a perfectly totalitarian government bent on repressing all subversive tendencies. "Big Brother" is always watching and technology is wielded as a weapon to inundate citizens with propaganda and to monitor thoughts and actions.

Imagined before the existence of computers, this dystopian future explores the power of technology as a mental manipulator and source of curated information.

The story, 1984, is a classic by one of literature's most significant authors and provides the kind of unique storytelling that suits Aquila's bold, ensemble driven, physical style.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave, by calling (605) 367-6000 or washingtonpavilion.org. Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.





