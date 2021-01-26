Free First Fridays Return To The Washington Pavilion Next Month

The Washington Pavilion has announced the monthly Free First Friday event will resume beginning on February 5.

The event takes place from 5-8 p.m. the first Friday of each month and the community and visitors to Sioux Falls are invited to explore and enjoy the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center museums at no cost.

The February event includes:

Free admission to both museums

An opportunity to meet mascot Radley Rex

· Special admission rate for the Wells Fargo CineDome movie "Mysteries of the Unseen World" at 6:30 p.m.

"The Washington Pavilion was founded more than 20 years ago as a place with arts and science opportunities for everyone, and Free First Fridays helps us fulfill that mission," says Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums at the Washington Pavilion. "We are passionate about serving our community and welcoming as many people as we can to experience the wide array of enriching, entertaining, educating and inspiring offerings at our facility."

COVID-19 precautions continue to be in place to help keep guests safe. Attendance will be monitored, with admission on a first-come, first-served basis up to maximum capacity. Face masks are required for ages five and older per City of Sioux Falls ordinance.

Guests should register in advance at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/freefriday to ensure museums admission. Attendees should check in at the Box Office upon arrival to gain admission and receive a wristband. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Sponsors of Free First Friday include First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Schoeneman's and SDN Communications.

Free First Friday is a great way to experience the Washington Pavilion and consider a membership to enjoy year-round access to our engaging, interactive and hands-on arts and science museums. Enroll or renew a monthly membership for only $1/month* for the next three months. *Terms and conditions apply.

For more information about the Free First Friday events or memberships, please visit washingtonpavilion.org or call the Box Office at 605-367-6000.