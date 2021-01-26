Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Free First Fridays Return To The Washington Pavilion Next Month

The event takes place from 5-8 p.m. the first Friday of each month.

Jan. 26, 2021  

The Washington Pavilion has announced the monthly Free First Friday event will resume beginning on February 5.

The event takes place from 5-8 p.m. the first Friday of each month and the community and visitors to Sioux Falls are invited to explore and enjoy the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center museums at no cost.

The February event includes:

  • Free admission to both museums
  • An opportunity to meet mascot Radley Rex

· Special admission rate for the Wells Fargo CineDome movie "Mysteries of the Unseen World" at 6:30 p.m.

"The Washington Pavilion was founded more than 20 years ago as a place with arts and science opportunities for everyone, and Free First Fridays helps us fulfill that mission," says Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums at the Washington Pavilion. "We are passionate about serving our community and welcoming as many people as we can to experience the wide array of enriching, entertaining, educating and inspiring offerings at our facility."

COVID-19 precautions continue to be in place to help keep guests safe. Attendance will be monitored, with admission on a first-come, first-served basis up to maximum capacity. Face masks are required for ages five and older per City of Sioux Falls ordinance.

Guests should register in advance at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/freefriday to ensure museums admission. Attendees should check in at the Box Office upon arrival to gain admission and receive a wristband. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Sponsors of Free First Friday include First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Schoeneman's and SDN Communications.

Free First Friday is a great way to experience the Washington Pavilion and consider a membership to enjoy year-round access to our engaging, interactive and hands-on arts and science museums. Enroll or renew a monthly membership for only $1/month* for the next three months. *Terms and conditions apply.

For more information about the Free First Friday events or memberships, please visit washingtonpavilion.org or call the Box Office at 605-367-6000.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
54 Below Premieres: Sondheim Unplugged 12/26 8 PM ET & On Demand
54 Below Premieres: Sondheim Unplugged 12/26 8 PM ET & On Demand
Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer & Seth Rudetsky 1/31 8 PM ET
Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer & Seth Rudetsky 1/31 8 PM ET
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand

Related Articles View More Sioux Falls Stories   Shows
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra To Perform A Mendelssohn Symphony And Pandemic Inspired Wo Photo

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra To Perform A Mendelssohn Symphony And Pandemic Inspired World Premiere

Washington Pavilion Continues Free Family Events With Carnival, January 23 Photo

Washington Pavilion Continues Free Family Events With Carnival, January 23

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards! University of South Dakot Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards! University of South Dakota, Brookings Community Theatre & More Take Home Wins!

The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents A Royal Cabaret Photo

The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents A Royal Cabaret


More Hot Stories For You

  • Galerie Frank Elbaz Announces The Selection Of Ketuta Alexi-Meskhishvili For The Louis Roederer Discovery Award 2021
  • Disneyland Paris Delays Reopening to April 2
  • Opéra National de Paris Will Stream DIE ZAUBERFLOTE
  • Basil Twist Presents TITON ET L'AURORE Livestream Event