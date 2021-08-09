Experience JAWS Like Never Before In The Wells Fargo CineDome

The Washington Pavilion is capping off National Geographic's six-week long SharkFest with a showing of the thriller "Jaws" in the Wells Fargo CineDome. The movie premieres on an appropriately spooky date, Friday the 13th. It's guaranteed to be fin-tastic!

Directed by Steven Spielberg, "Jaws" features a man-eating great white shark that goes on a spree of attacking beachgoers at a summer resort town. The shark's reign of terror prompts police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) to hunt the great white with the help of a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a professional shark hunter (Robert Shaw).

Moviegoers will experience the famed animatronic great white like never before on a 60-foot wide, four-story screen. The infamous and ominous John Williams score will be highlighted with eight channels of digital sound through 24 speakers. Dun, dun!

The jaws-dropping film changed the reputation of sharks forever and has now become a cult classic, beloved by a new generation of film buffs in addition to those who saw the moving on its initial release in 1975.

It started a cultural phenomenon, one that continues through events like National Geographic's SharkFest, which highlights the captivating science and stunning cinematic visuals of the apex predators.

The Wells Fargo CineDome offers a cinema experience unlike any other in Sioux Falls. The theater features stunning films daily including "Dream Big," "Great Barrier Reef" and "Back from the Brink," in addition to special viewings of films like "Jaws" and an annual holiday showing of "The Polar Express."

Three showings will be available:

August 13 at 7 p.m.

August 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Admission for adults is $7.95 and $5.95 for youth under 17. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission rates are subject to tax. The film is rated PG. Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.