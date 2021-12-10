Dance Into The Holiday Season With WHITE CHRISTMAS At The Orpheum

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion will present five performances of WHITE CHRISTMAS December 16-19 at the Orpheum Theater Center. The production will include all your favorite musical numbers, incredible costumes, amazing choreography and even tap dancing to get you into the holiday spirit.

WHITE CHRISTMAS is a heartwarming musical based on the beloved, timeless film and presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters on their way to a Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander.

Seventeen-year-old Sioux Falls student Brooklyn Kellenberger portrays Judy Haynes, one of the singing sisters, and her best friend, Emma Boyens, plays the other sister, Betty. Both are seniors at Lincoln High School and will pursue musical theater in college.

"I just love the feeling of putting on a show for other people. Bringing joy to the audience brings joy to myself as well. WHITE CHRISTMAS is such a great production, and we have an amazing cast who have all worked so hard. We can't wait to perform this musical for everyone," says Kellenberger.

Three real-life sisters also are part of the cast: 8-year-old Anna Baloun plays Susan Waverly, 14-year-old Lucy Baloun plays Connie and 16-year-old Maggie Baloun plays Assistant Seamstress. Performing certainly runs in the family, as the three sisters have been involved in a combined total of 35 DAPA plays and shows over the course of about eight years. WHITE CHRISTMAS is the first show in which all three will perform together.

Their mom, Jenny White, credits DAPA with providing her daughters with mentorship opportunities and a true team experience with other cast members. "Every year they get to work with such dedicated and talented theatre professionals in a high-quality, after-school performing arts program right here in Sioux Falls," says White. "Young people from various age groups, different experiences and different schools have come together to put on such a fun holiday show."

For more information and tickets, go online at siouxfallsorpheum.com, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue or call (605) 367-6000.