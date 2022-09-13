Conrad Tao Plays Tchaikovsky at the Washington Pavilion Next Month
The performance is set for Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM.
The season opens with pianist and composer, Conrad Tao, leader of the new generation of classical music. Tao plays his jazz-inspired 'Spoonfuls' with the SDSO, followed by Tchaikovsky's electrifying piano concerto.
Event Overview:
Pascuzzi / Prayer for Ukraine
Tao / Spoonfuls
Tchaikovsky / Piano Concerto No. 1
Brahms / Symphony No. 1
Delta David Gier, conductor
Conrad Tao, piano