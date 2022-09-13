Conrad Tao Plays Tchaikovsky at the Washington Pavilion next month. The performance is set for Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

The season opens with pianist and composer, Conrad Tao, leader of the new generation of classical music. Tao plays his jazz-inspired 'Spoonfuls' with the SDSO, followed by Tchaikovsky's electrifying piano concerto.

Event Overview:

Pascuzzi / Prayer for Ukraine

Tao / Spoonfuls

Tchaikovsky / Piano Concerto No. 1

Brahms / Symphony No. 1

Delta David Gier, conductor

Conrad Tao, piano