The performance is set for Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

Sep. 13, 2022  
Conrad Tao Plays Tchaikovsky at the Washington Pavilion Next Month

Conrad Tao Plays Tchaikovsky at the Washington Pavilion next month. The performance is set for Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

The season opens with pianist and composer, Conrad Tao, leader of the new generation of classical music. Tao plays his jazz-inspired 'Spoonfuls' with the SDSO, followed by Tchaikovsky's electrifying piano concerto.

Event Overview:

Pascuzzi / Prayer for Ukraine

Tao / Spoonfuls

Tchaikovsky / Piano Concerto No. 1

Brahms / Symphony No. 1

Delta David Gier, conductor
Conrad Tao, piano


