Charley Crockett is coming to The District in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, April 23rd. Tickets for the show start at $24.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale Friday, January 21st at 10am.

About Charley Crockett:

Ten records in six years is some kind of prolific. The latest, a double LP, suggests the artist has some songs worth paying attention to. It's clear that he's invested as much time in the studio, recording storytelling songs, and making storytelling videos, as he has barnstorming around the United States and Europe playing live shows.

All those records in such a short amount of time have come with a "No Two Alike" guarantee, particularly the last three releases: the darkly prescient Welcome to Hard Times; the semi-autobiographical, hard-core country-roots of The Valley; and 10 for Slim, his tribute of songs by the obscure and wholly authentic Texas honky-tonk maestro James Hand.

He hustled hard to survive, living a transient life, taking whatever he needed, whenever he needed it, and hoping he wouldn't get caught. He sold weed to get by, at one point working the harvest in clandestine marijuana fields in the northwest. Twice, he was convicted of a felony crime. Music provided the way out.

At thirty-two, he got serious. Even then, he chose the more difficult path, releasing his records on independent labels and inventing and reinventing his persona with carefully crafted, well-produced music videos. That top ten hit record may still elude him, but he's built quite a fan base on his own, all his own, touring as relentlessly as he makes records, investing considerable time and money in companion videos that cumulatively add up to close to 50 million views online.