Broadway Returns To Washington Pavilion This Fall

Broadway is coming back to the Washington Pavilion! National tours will make a much-anticipated return to Sioux Falls in the fall of 2021. The Washington Pavilion has announced the 2021-22 Pavilion Performance Series.

Audiences will gather together again to delight in an all-Broadway six-show Series at the Washington Pavilion. The Series opens in September 2021 with three performances of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, four shows of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in February 2022, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and HAIRSPRAY will take stage in March 2022, COME FROM AWAY offers eight performances in May 2022 and three productions of ANASTASIA in June 2022 rounds out the Series.

Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events, said, "We are overjoyed to bring these six unique and entertaining performances to our community that includes a weeklong engagement of COME FROM AWAY. It's our pleasure and privilege to offer high quality live entertainment to Sioux Falls - stay tuned for more exciting show announcements in the upcoming months."

"The community has been incredibly supportive of the Washington Pavilion and we are thrilled to bring the high-caliber shows promised a year ago to our audiences. It's truly wonderful to announce to our community that the show goes on," said Darrin Smith, President and CEO. "This announcement is just the beginning - Sioux Falls has so much to look forward to in 2021 and 2022."

Subscriptions to the 2021-22 Pavilion Performance Series package are currently available. To purchase or renew a Series subscription, visit the Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call (605) 367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org/broadwayseries

The remainder of the 2021-22 performance season continues to be programmed, with additional shows to be announced. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer.