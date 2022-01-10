Bye Bye Birdie is screening at Sioux Falls State Theatre this week.

When the draft selects rock star Conrad Birdie, his fans are devastated, but none more than struggling songwriter Albert Peterson (Dick Van Dyke), whose song Birdie was just about to record.

Albert's longtime girlfriend, Rosie (Janet Leigh), pushes Albert to write a new tune that Birdie will perform on television to a fan selected in a contest. The scheme works, with young Ohio teenager Kim McAfee (Ann-Margret) declared the winner, but no one has counted on the jealous wrath of her boyfriend.

Check out the film on January 12, 15, and 16. Learn more at https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=176948~1d5b34e1-badb-43f0-8475-370ee07c62d1&epguid=510d615f-2c6d-4679-af0f-02aeca3c7396&.