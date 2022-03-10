BWW Review: SONS OF SERENDIP at Washington Pavilion

Four young men who met at Boston University, and in their words, were reunited serendipitously, create the most compelling sound in music I have experienced in years.

I have never felt more emotionally connected at a concert than I did with the SONS OF SERENDIP at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. The group was a part of concert series for Live On Stage and I have been to a few of their offerings over the years, but this was my favorite.

The SONS OF SERENDIP ease you into their sound with velvet opening phrases from harpist, Mason Morton, Cellist, Nathaniel Taylor, and pianist, Cordaro Rodriguez. The rich and crystal clear vocals of Micah Christian complete the sound. I felt like I was being immersed in warmth, bathed in sound. The songs were covers, so they were familiar, but the experience of hearing them was transformative for my listening ear. I felt like I was having the experience of creating my own personal sense memories. Every note, and syllable of the vocals, every swell of the instrumentation touched me at a soul level. I cried. I cried for at least the first four songs at the release of emotions and memories and the sheer mindfulness of those moments. Micah sang with such intimacy and simplicity. Hearing his voice in such a grand concert venue, I was struck by how easily I could hear every word, understand every phrase, and absorb the emotion and weight of the lyrics.

The musicianship and personal stories shared by the group were easy and natural, as if these men couldn't be anything but vessels of love and light. Sharing their gifts with the audience, seemed an extension of their life's highest purpose. Listening to the music and the narratives of their personal journeys felt like a privilege for me hear.

Their sound was healing and restorative to my soul.

Live On Stage is in it's 90th Season, and until August 15th, you have the opportunity to purchase an early bird membership for $125.00 for a five concert slate. I would encourage the Sioux Falls area to consider the value of hearing world class entertainment like this in the most beautiful concert venue of the region, The Washington Pavilion. You can find additional information on membership with Live On Stage at info liveonstage.org.