BWW Review: ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Washington Pavilion

The touring production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory seems an unlikely place to find inspiration in reconciling the events of the world's political stage, but when viewed in the context of the current sociopolitical climate, it seems possible. The lyrics of the song "Pure Imagination" appear to map out the catalyst for social change. "If you want to view paradise, simply look around and view it. Anything you want to, do it. Want to change the world? There's nothing to it." The simplicity of that philosophy in song was written over the course of a phone conversation between the composers Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley over 50 years ago.

The audience at the Washington Pavilion was largely filled with adults, and some children. I expected to see a lot more children, but maybe the audience at the Saturday show will skew toward a younger demographic. I brought eleven year old twin nieces with me and they gave me plenty of insight on what to be watching for on the stage. The opening scenes and music of the play were just the right mix of inspiration and whimsy. We were enthralled with watching the images, movement and light of the projections on the upstage scrim. Set pieces on the stage were equally interesting to scan for intricate details. I love color and I regularly tell people what a sucker I am for LED lighting, and was mesmerized by the sheer saturation of colors that can be achieved with this technology.

The ensemble dancers brought an electric energy to every scene they were a part of. I was especially delighted to watch the inventive use of puppetry and movement in the scenes with the Oompa Loompas. The principal characters were all brilliantly cast in their roles, with the only surprise interpretation of character coming from the Beauregardes. They were a colorful, energized group and my nieces were especially engaged in viewing their number "Queen of Pop". At intermission they were chattering about how much they wanted to get up on that stage and dance with the cast. I heard another boy say "I love it" when someone asked if he was enjoying the show.

Sioux Falls audiences should take advantage of the opportunity to view this cavalcade of color, light and musical storytelling at 6 pm today. Tickets are available online at washingtonpavilion.org or by phone at 605-367-6000.

The touring production of Roald Dahls Charlie and The Chocolate Factory seems an unlikely place to find inspiration in reconciling the events of the worlds political stage, but when viewed in the context of the current sociopolitical climate, it seems possible. The lyrics of the song Pure Imagination appear to map out the catalyst for social change. If you want to view paradise, simply look around and view it. Anything you want to, do it. Want to change the world? Theres nothing to it. The simplicity of that philosophy in song was written over the course of a phone conversation between the composers Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley over 50 years ago. The audience at the Washington Pavilion was largely filled with adults, and some children. I expected to see a lot more children, but maybe the audience at the Saturday show will skew toward a younger demographic. I brought eleven year old twin nieces with me and they gave me plenty of insight on what to be watching for on the stage. The opening scenes and music of the play were just the right mix of inspiration and whimsy. We were enthralled with watching the images, movement and light of the projections on the upstage scrim. Set pieces on the stage were equally interesting to scan for intricate details. I love color and I regularly tell people what a sucker I am for LED lighting, and was mesmerized by the sheer saturation of colors that can be achieved with this technology. The ensemble dancers brought an electric energy to every scene they were a part of. I was especially delighted to watch the inventive use of puppetry and movement in the scenes with the Oompa Loompas. The principal characters were all brilliantly cast in their roles, with the only surprise interpretation of character coming from the Beauregardes. They were a colorful, energized group and my nieces were especially engaged in viewing their number Queen of Pop. At intermission they were chattering about how much they wanted to get up on that stage and dance with the cast. I heard another boy say I love it when someone asked if he was enjoying the show. Sioux Falls audiences should take advantage of the opportunity to view this cavalcade of color, light and musical storytelling at 6 pm today. Tickets are available online at washingtonpavilion.org or by phone at 605-367-6000.