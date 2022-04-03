BWW Review: Dakota Wesleyan University's Production of Stage ROCK OF AGES

Dakota Wesleyan University Theatre mounted a visually exciting production of ROCK OF AGES for Mitchell area theater audiences. Opening moments of the production were colorful and stimulating with the use of some sophisticated strobe and lighting effects. The audience was prepped for a time warp of hair band highlights, and the energy on stage with this cast was electric.

The pace of the production moved fast, and it felt like I needed to run alongside this train in order to jump on for the ride. I appreciate good comedic timing and pace, and Corbin Kramer as LONNY delivered on that. Devin Carey had a good vibe as the older club owner DENNIS, and moved onstage with confidence and finesse, due, in large part, to his training and professional experience as a dancer. These two characters did not have the strongest start vocally due to the crazy vocal ranges some of these hair band anthems, but they redeemed themselves with some great moments in their duet in act two.

Sal O'Neill as DREW brought a youthful intensity to his role and did a capable job of navigating all the nuances of his rollercoaster ride of trying to break into the rock and roll lifestyle. The ensemble added some delightful energy, color, and texture to the musical numbers with their individual choices in character development. Director Daniel Miller was on his "A Game"" in empowering them as a cast to bring layers to this production. I noted some ad libs from rehearsal that made the cut to production, and if that was considered to be an "easter egg" for audience members, then mission accomplished.

Hannah Wehlander as SHERRIE and Brennan Bence as STACEE JAXX had some of the finer vocal moments in this production. They both exhibited nice vocal range and power in their solo and group numbers. Their training and talent was evident in their performances and translated nicely into the evening's most believable characters.

There were some nice vocal moments from cast members Syd Foster, Brittney Kaufman and briefly but sweetly, from Natalie McCloud. The character of FRANZ played by Jonathon Freeman had some strong comedic moments in act two when he was "finding his power." I especially enjoyed the stage roadies, Linda and Scott Kaufman. They were all business in their roles until there was an opportunity to mug a little, and then it was a delightful surprise for the audience. I found myself wondering what they might do next.

Costumes, choreography, and set and light design all added nicely to the stage picture in this production. I disagreed with the choice of a boat hat and feather epaulets for Drew in his "boy band look", but understand that sometimes things are done for a sheer ridiculous factor in productions. I was consistently disappointed in the balance of sound in this production. I felt like I was always straining to hear the solo vocalists above the soundtrack. I understand that hard rock is loud, but the solo vocals needed to be louder. Body microphones are a great tool, until the actor starts to scream for dramatic effect, and then they become the harbingers of cringeworthy moments, and the audience can't understand what the actor is saying. So, if you're going to use body microphones in a production, the actor needs to work with it long before production week to discover the levels of their vocal intensity.

I saw a lot of audience members bouncing their heads in rhythm, enjoying the music and probably singing along, because that is the magic of a jukebox musical. The couple in front of me were clearly reliving their youth, based on his arm around her shoulder , the gentle stroking and her subsequent snuggle into his neck during "The Search Is Over."

Overall, this cast looked like they were having a lot of fun onstage and in a college production, that should always be the goal. This show isn't really family fare but adults of a certain age will appreciate the "trip". ROCK OF AGES at the Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts in Mitchell continues to play April 8-10th. Tickets are available through DWU Theatre.