BEAUTIFUL â€“ THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Is Coming To The Washington Pavilion This Month

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL, about the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter, will make its Sioux Falls, SD premiere at the Washington Pavilion November 26-28. The musical was originally scheduled for May 2020 but was delayed due to the Broadway shutdown during COVID-19.

"There are simply no words to describe how thrilled we are to finally be presenting this outstanding Broadway show and how grateful we are to our guests for holding out for this long-awaited performance," said Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, BEAUTIFUL features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

"Following this unprecedented intermission from live theater, we are thrilled that BEAUTIFUL will be back on the road to bring joy and music once again to audiences across North America for the sixth touring season," producer Paul Blake said. "We are humbled that over five million audience members worldwide have been entertained by our celebration of Carole's story and her timeless music."

On October 27, 2019, the Broadway production of BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL ended its smash-hit, record-breaking run after nearly six years. By the time the production took its final bow, it played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of ANNIE and the landmark 1998 revival of CABARET to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the second longest running "bio-musical") in Broadway history. On Broadway, the show was seen by almost 2,200,000 audience members (including, quite famously, King herself) and is the longest-running and highest-grossing show in the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

To purchase tickets, visit washingtonpavilion.org, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Box Office at 301 S Main Avenue.