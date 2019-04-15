Artist From Kenyan Slum Visits Sioux Falls Via POET And Seeds Of Change

Adam Masava, a self-taught artist from the Mukuru slum of Kenya, is visiting the United States for the first time, equipped with several of his remarkable paintings and a passion to change the world through the power of art.

On April 16th, Masava will share a glimpse into his work and the connection that brought him all the way to South Dakota. His pieces are created with acrylic paints, either on canvas - using corrugated cardboard to bring the Mukuru rooftops to three-dimensional life - or on repurposed iron taken directly from slum buildings. The iron is treated with shellac to prevent further rusting and burned prior to painting to reduce weight.

Masava's visit to Sioux Falls follows an art show fundraiser in Washington, D.C. for Seeds of Change - a local nonprofit founded by POET CEO Jeff Broin and his family - which took place on April 9th. For the event, Masava displayed 30 original paintings depicting the positive aspects of slum life, which he feels often get overlooked. A majority of the paintings were sold via silent auction, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Seeds of Change.

Several biofuels industry leaders, elected officials (including South Dakota Senator John Thune), local professionals, and other notable guests were in attendance to support Adam and Seeds of Change.

The Broin family founded Seeds of Change in 2014 following a family service trip to Kenya, where they were inspired by the potential to support hard-working individuals and families in some of the world's most impoverished regions. "We could not be more excited about the success of the event and the opportunity to host Adam in Sioux Falls for a few days," said Tammie Broin, Co-Founder and Vice President of the Board for Seeds of Change. "He shares our goal of creating a better world for future generations, and it's been great to have an opportunity to collaborate in such a unique way."

About Adam Masava:

Growing up in the Mukuru slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Adam's future was uncertain. Little did he know, his love for painting would someday be his means for making a living. Adam is a self-taught artist whose work gives us a glimpse into the vulnerable but hardworking community in which he was born, raised and now resides. Adam creates art and teaches youth in the slums, schools and other communities as a way to empower young people and encourage a successful path out of poverty.

About Seeds of Change:

The 501(c)(3) not-for-profit international support organization was founded in 2014 on the belief that everyone is entitled to a quality education, clean air and a reliable, sustainable food supply. The organization focuses on long-term investment. Each mission under the Seeds of Change umbrella (Mission Hope, Mission Grow, Mission Breathe) is fueled by the desire to empower individuals, communities and cultures across the globe. The seeds planted through these missions have the ability to transform not only individuals, but the future of agriculture, renewable energy and entire economies of developing nations.

"We saw the depth of human need for food, for clean water, for education. We saw starving people with almost no resources. We knew that POET could do more to improve agriculture in areas that had no way to improve their standard of living," POET CEO and Seeds of Change co-Founder Jeff Broin said.





Related Articles Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories

More Hot Stories For You