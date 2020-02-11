AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Comes To Washington Pavilion On Valentine's Day

Filled with the music of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, the Tony Award-Winning masterpiece, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, is dancing its way to the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on February 14, 2020.

Inspired by the Academy Award-Winning film, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this poignant production, Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris to try and make his mark as a painter. Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian ballet dancer with a haunting secret who, like Jerry, is yearning for a new beginning.

The winner of four Tony Awards, this exquisite production features classic Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me" and "Stairway to Paradise." The New York Times proclaimed "Pure Joy...An American In Paris is a TRIUMPH!"

Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events at the Washington Pavilion, said, "AN AMERICAN IN PARIS takes the classic and beloved film and brings it to life in a brilliant new way right before your eyes. This show will sweep you off your feet with its phenomenal choreography and beautiful spirit!"

The national tour of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS will star Branson Bice as Jerry Mulligan and Fiona Claire Huber as Lise Dassin, with Daniel Cardenas as Henri Baurel, TJ Lamando as Adam Hochberg, Bella Muller as Milo Davenport, Jesse Graham Galas as Madame Baurel, Chris Carsten as Monsieur Baurel, Kyle James Adam as Mr. Z and Maureen Duke as Olga. Rounding out the cast are Joshua Beaver, Blair Ely, Maverick Hiu, Dakota Hoar, Nicole Jones, Darren McArthur, Ellen Mihalick, Libby Riddick, Logan J. Risser, Paige Sabo, Dasha Schwartz, Michael Tomlinson and Shannon Weir.

Big League Productions, Inc.'s dazzling all-new production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss and features new choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright with video design by Jon Infante. Lighting is by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Keith Nielsen and casting by Alison Franck.

To purchase tickets, visit washingtonpavilion.org, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.





